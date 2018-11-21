Means of assessing the course work with the «excellent» and «good» on Sociology

A grade of «excellent» is scheduled if:

- the writer regarding the program work shows an understanding that is clear of theoretical essence for the problem examined;

- the utilization of this course task is carried call at strict conformity utilizing the subject, item, topic, function and goals, the opted for methodology;

- the job is analytical;

- program work reveals the pupil’s capacity to make use of medical sources, critically evaluate their outcomes;

- the writing contains sources into the latest research that is scientific the link between that are found in the program work;

- Appropriate practices and types of research have now been used;

- whenever analyzing the outcomes associated with the research, statistical data processing techniques were utilized which were sufficient towards the tasks (3, 4 courses);

- The test regarding the study is maybe not lower than 30 individuals when it comes to usingquantitative and 28 not less than 5 situations in the complete situation of utilizing qualitative research techniques (3 program). The test regarding the scholarly research are at minimum 50 individuals In the full situation of utilizing quantitative and also at least 10 instances when it comes to Using research that is qualitative (4 program);

- the outcome acquired in the empirical area of the work are followed by A interpretation that is full-fledged of data (3, 4 program);

- the purpose of the task is accomplished, all tasks are resolved;

- the ultimate conclusions of this program work are reliable and justified by the materials analysis done within the work;

- the written text associated with program work, a summary of sources, applications are developed in conformity utilizing the demands;

- a written report from the protection of a training course work is distinguished by logic, persistence and persuasiveness, including a reasoned rationale for the plumped for research practices, qualified usage of medical terminology;

- responses to questions that are additional detailed and testify to your clinical competence regarding the pupil when you look at the problem that is studied their wide erudition.

A score of «good» is scheduled if:

- the writer associated with program work demonstrates an awareness associated withtheoretical essence regarding the problem examined;

- the utilization of the program task is carried down in strict conformity utilizing the subject, item, topic, function and objectives, the opted for methodology;

- the task is analytical;

- the writing contains sources to studies that are scientific the outcome of which are employed in course work, however the medical achievements of regional writers are not taken into consideration;

- program work reveals the pupil’s power to utilize medical sources pay for essays, critically evaluate their outcomes;

- Appropriate ways of a study happen used;

- The test for the research, are at minimum 20 individuals in the way it is of making use of quantitative and also at minimum 5 cases in the scenario of utilizing research that is qualitative techniques (3 program). The sample regarding the scholarly research has reached minimum 40 individuals 29 within the Case of using quantitative and at least 7 instances in the complete instance of utilizing qualitative research practices (4 program);

- when analyzing the investigation outcomes, analytical data methods that are processingwere utilized which are sufficient into the tasks;

- the outcome acquired in the empirical area of the work are combined with fragmentary interpretation regarding the data;

- the goal of the job was accomplished, the tasks which have been set are, as a whole, solved;

- the ultimate conclusions regarding the program work are reliable and justified by the product analysis performed into the work;

- the written text associated with program work, a summary of sources, applications are developed in conformity using the demands;

- the report regarding the defense of this program tasks are rational, constant and convincing, features a reasoned rationale for the selected research practices, the right utilization of clinical terminology;

- the student basically precisely and convincingly responses extra concerns.